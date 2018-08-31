USA Today Sports

Roundup: Ohio State Trustee Quits over Meyer Suspension; Colin Kaepernick's Case Moving Forward; This Burger Tastes Like Politics

Rudy Giuliani putting together his own report on Robert Mueller …  Missouri’s fake meat battle … Adrian Peterson does not enjoy criticism … Wouldn’t mind getting sucked into a black hole … NCAA clears Michigan State of wrongdoingWest Virginia bracing for big weekend gambling crush … Ohio State who thought Urban Meyer’s punishment wasn’t severe enough resigns …DOJ says there’s compelling evidence Harvard discriminates against Asian-Americans … Albert Pujols more trouble than he’s worth … Neil Young and Daryl Hannah reportedly get hitchedIn-and-Out boycott brewin’ … NFL loses motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick suit … Deadly crash in New Mexico …John McCain’s memorial … Comedians in chairs, being asked stupid questionsWinter — a bad winter — is comingYou can teach an old orangutan new tricks … Canada, US working on NAFTA tweakiPhone SZN … Shohei Ohtani returning to the hill … Zendaya

Ben Smith, who helped create political insider journalism, wants to see it go away. [Buzzfeed]

West Virginia news anchors get into a bar fight. Film at 11. [Kentucky Sports Radio]

Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart looks compelling.

Purdue’s  Rondale Moore was even  better than advertised.

But Danny Etling remains the true speed demon.

