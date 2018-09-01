Someone Wants Us to Believe Khalil Mack's Trade Was Due to a Mark Davis Cash Flow Issue

Jon Gruden will be getting the blame, or in an unlikely scenario the credit, for trading Khalil Mack away. But some reports this morning indicate this one was on the shoulders of the Raiders owner Mark Davis and the team’s cash flow problems.

Pro Football Weekly’s Greg Gabriel is reporting that he has been told by two sources this was the reason.

I had heard 2 weeks ago that the Raiders has cash flow problems. That wasn’t confirmed to me until about 3 min ago in a DM from someone in league — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) September 1, 2018

A second source has confirmed to me that Raiders did not have cash flow to do me contract that’s why deal was made — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) September 1, 2018

ESPN’s Louis Riddick echoed this sentiment:

No logical reason for #raiders to make this “football” move. No salary cap reason either. This has to be a cash issue. You do not let guys like @52Mack_ out the door. Their loss is #bears gain. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 1, 2018

It has to be wondered, especially with Gabriel’s reports, if this is coming from Gruden’s camp. This certainly changes the narrative in a positive way for Gruden indicating the Raiders financial issues are so bad that they cannot even take care of one of the best players in the NFL. (Of course, Mark Davis had the cash flow to go out and pay Gruden and exorbitant amount of money to come back to coaching).

It is bad enough for the Raiders that they just lost their best player and if they truly are in cash flow issues, it could be getting better no time soon.

Just remember, things get out because someone wants it to get out.