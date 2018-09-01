Kyler Murray: The New Lamar Jackson?

In the first quarter of Oklahoma’s game against Florida Atlantic, Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray threw just four passes. But he completed them all for 121 yards and a touchdown, and also did this:

Kyler Murray is GOOD at this football thing pic.twitter.com/0ZYJTuRxrP — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 1, 2018

The No. 7 Sooners led 28-0 at the end of that first quarter, and 35-0 soon thereafter, with running back Rodney Anderson rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns on his first five carries. Murray finished the first half 9-for-11 for 209 yards and two touchdowns before shutting it down for the rest of the day.

As you can hear in that clip, comparisons to Lamar Jackson are going to be the thing this year for Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M.

As has been noted many times, Jackson was not an especially accurate passer, even at Louisville, where he completed 57 percent of his passes during his three-year career.

The sample size is extremely small, but Murray completed 59.5 percent of his passes at Texas A&M in 2015, was 18-for-21 last season at OU, and began this one at a similar clip, meaning the man Murray is replacing, Baker Mayfield, is also an apt comparison.

Murray is smaller than both of those players, at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, according to OU. That will make a difference to his NFL prospects, but for now he looks like the most exciting player in college football.