Maryland’s offense came out on the field for the first play against Texaswithout a right guard and allowed the play clock to expire as a tribute to Jordan McNair, who died following a June workout.

Terps line up with 10 men on the first play. Classy gesture from Texas to decline the delay of game.#JM79 pic.twitter.com/a4VHfYwR33 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018

Texas declined the penalty, facilitating a classy gesture by the Terrapins for their fallen teammate.

[video via Kevin McGuire]