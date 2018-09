Michigan State beat Utah State on Friday night, and adding insult to injury was guard David Beedle, who finished off a pancake block on Utah State’s Chase Christiansen with a most disrespectful maneuver.

This Left Guard for Michigan St. did something very disrespectful (cc: @geoffschwartz) pic.twitter.com/AB16iYKP5Z — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) September 1, 2018

This was well executed in that it was easy to miss, unless of course you were Chase Christiansen.