Nick Saban Managed to Not Pick a Quarterback

Say what you want about Nick Saban — and plenty of people do — but the man is consistent. In the wake of last year’s national championship, he had a quarterback controversy on his hands. Would it be Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts who would emerge as the favored starter? Saban wasn’t saying, using the very existence of interest in this huge decision as a platform to zing the media.

Saban seemed hellbent on not making a choice. And he didn’t. Or, more exactly, he refuses to tell the media what that choice is. Both guys will play. Only Alabama knows who will play first.

“I think we have two guys that are weapons and they’ve both played well, so the plan is to play both guys in the game,” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Fowler in an interview that will air on College Gameday on Saturday. “So the only issue is who plays first, and we’ll decide that when the time comes.”

Impressive stubbornness. One doesn’t have to love it, but they should respect it.

The Tide are favored by 24 points tonight against Louisville so it probably doesn’t matter which signal-caller gets the majority of snaps.