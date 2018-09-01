This Woman is a Passionate College Football Fan

Week 1 brings out the best in college football fans. So far, while still early, this N.C State woman is the frontrunner for “most passionate fan of the week.”
Can’t say it did not help, the Wolfpack defeated James Madison 24-13.
Fans.
Week 1 brings out the best in college football fans. So far, while still early, this N.C State woman is the frontrunner for “most passionate fan of the week.”
Can’t say it did not help, the Wolfpack defeated James Madison 24-13.
Fans.
Targeting. On the Zebra. That’s an ejection.
You can’t tackle him.
All’s fair in love and football.
Say what you want about Nick Saban — and plenty of people do — but the man is consistent. In the wake of last year’s (…)
Comments