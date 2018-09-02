A Very Salty Nick Saban is Already Tired of Quarterback Questions

Alabama won their season opener against Louisville 51-14 and never appeared to skip a beat. Of course, most of us could see this coming with talented quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa returning, but there were still questions as to who would be the starter.

After the win, ESPN’s Maria Taylor asked Nick Saban about the quarterback situation, to which he responded in true Saban fashion.

“Well, I still like both guys. I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team, alright, so why do you continue to try to get me to say something that doesn’t respect one of em? I’m not going to, so quit askin.”

There you have it. Stay out of this man’s way. He knows what he’s doing.