Check Out This Insane Formation Washington State Used

Washington State coach Mike Leach had a long offseason to check out the oddest corners of the internet and create zany formations. Below is the fruits of that labor. The Cougars used the bizarre alignment twice against Wyoming.

By the way — here’s that bananas formation WSU ran for a couple of plays. Mike Leach is at it again … pic.twitter.com/qz4C48epEY — CougCenter (@CougCenter) September 1, 2018

WSU gained nine yards rushing on the plays, so it’s not like they were particularly effective. Of course, they could just be setting up the big moment when they run The Annexation of Puerto Rico out of it to win a pivotal game.

What’s next for Leach? Maybe a punter split out wide or a guard doing a headstand pre-snap. Anything can and will happen.