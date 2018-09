Number 8 Miami Hurricanes and number 25 LSU Tigers face off tonight in Dallas and things are already heated between the two teams.

Prior to the game, both teams met near one of the sidelines and there was just a little bit of shoving and jawing.

Tempers flaring early for LSU and Miami… pic.twitter.com/RR7VcirZfc — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2018

We got ourselves a pregame scuffle. Joe Burrow shouting quite a bit back at the end #LSU pic.twitter.com/uexDPUmBK0 — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 2, 2018

This isn’t the first time these two teams have been involved in an incident. In 2005 both teams met in the Peach Bowl, which LSU won 40-3, and got into it in the tunnel after the game.

Tonight may be pretty entertaining.