LSU is all over Miami in Dallas. Transfer quarterback Joe Burrow is looking sharp, the running game is finding space, and the highly touted defense is as advertised.

Jacob Phillips’ 45-yard interception return pushed the Tigers’ lead to 27-3 and the already wild LSU fans into pure elation. His reward? A store brand version of Miami’s Turnover Chain.

What the Turnover Towel lacks in panache it makes up in utility.

Mean-spirited trolling or old-fashioned fun? You make the call.