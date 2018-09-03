Braylon Edwards Suspended by Big Ten Network After Harshly Criticizing Michigan

The Big Ten Network has suspended Braylon Edwards indefinitely following his vulgar tweets towards the Michigan football team.

After Michigan’s loss to Notre Dame Saturday night, Edwards harshly criticized his former team on Twitter (NSFW):

Braylon Edwards is done with his alma mater. 😶 pic.twitter.com/B3OgQyHRNL — theScore (@theScore) September 2, 2018

The suspension came shortly after Jim Harbaugh responded at Monday’s press conference:

“Number one, it’s not true. It’s not factual. There’s nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players described. On the other level, it’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. And, I would say that if somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ballclub, come after me, not our youngsters.”

Edwards responded:

So funny that everyone is worried my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU. Last thing i will ask and really think about this before you get mad…is Michigan better than Iowa? — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 3, 2018

The Big Ten Network’s official statement: “Effective as of Sunday, Sept. 2, Braylon Edwards has been suspended indefinitely from his role at the Big Ten Network due to a violation of the network’s social media guidelines,” Big Ten Network announced.