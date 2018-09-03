Roundup: Four NFL Teams That Would Want Jim Harbaugh; is Drake's 'In My Feelings' About Kim Kardashian?

Kara Del Toro, a model … alternative view: Maybe sports have too much “transformative power” on society? … “Chinese billionaire Liu of JD.com arrested in Minneapolis” … wacky things that make the news: a fan theory that “Kiki” from Drake’s song is Kim Kardashian … “Drought reveals ancient ‘hunger stones’ in European river” … so you’re saying Americans like video games? Consumer spending way up … “Authorities Capture Naked Man Who Fled Vehicle in East Los Angeles Area” …

There is some doom and gloom around the Lions in year one under new coach Matt Patricia. [Detroit Free Press]

LSU crushed Miami 33-17, and the Tigers defense was nasty. Transfer QB Joe Burrow played well, too. [NOLA.com]

Even before Michigan lost to Notre Dame, I floated the theory that this could be Jim Harbaugh’s final year in Ann Arbor. Also, how Jon Gruden has lost Raider Nation. [Podcast]

I was unaware you could throw a wiffle ball at 90 mph, but it’s being done. [New Yorker]

The Bucs drafted Ronald Jones in the 2nd round from USC, but he had a horrendous preseason, rushing 28 times for 22 yards. Also, he’s really struggled blocking. [Tampa Bay Times]

Video assistant reviews are coming to the Champions League next year. [Irish Times]

Tiger vs Phil. How excited are you for it? Thanksgiving Weekend is already great for sports – rivalries in college football, great NFL games, the start of the college basketball season – big fun! [SBD]

Surprised ‘A Star is Born’ isn’t getting more hype. Looks like an awesome movie.

It’s 8 months old, but this video is hilarious, and goes for 90 seconds.