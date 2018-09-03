Tom Brady Makes Odd Choice in Comments Section

Fred Zamberletti, the beloved first athletic trainer of the Minnesota Vikings, died on Sunday at the age of 86. Former Viking Randy Moss was among many to post a tribute. Tom Brady — or the person running Tom Brady’s official Instagram account — had a comment on said post. And it was not exactly on topic.

“You look better in a Pats uniform. 100!” isn’t traditional support lent to a grieving friend, but then again, Brady is a man who thinks outside the box.

Now, friends, I don’t have to tell you that the five-time Super Bowl winner’s unorthodox comment has rankled Vikings fans online and they are mounting a stern defense in the replies.

Grief is a tricky thing. Some experts would say it’s important to say the right thing to those who have experienced loss. Others counter it’s more important to just say something.

Something we can all agree on, though, is that Moss looked way better in the purple uniforms than the patriotic ones.