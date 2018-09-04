PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Rick Pitino Thinks He's Done Coaching; Week 1 of College Football Was Beautifully Crazy

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, catching you up on everything you missed while you were laboring over the weekend.

Two Bries team up: Alison Brie and Brie Larson both teamed up for a workout on Labor Day and the Internet was a big fan of the visual.

Pitino realizes he’s done: In his new book, Rick Pitino says he thinks his coaching career may be over. Yeah, uh, Rick? You’re just figuring that out? The rest of us got there about a year ago.

Week 1 was nuts: Week 1 of the college football season was a beautiful, insane mess that reminded us why we love it so much.

Tweet of the Day:

Florida State games are like prequels to Last Chance U. — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) September 3, 2018

