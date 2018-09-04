Bryson DeChambeau has Proven Me Wrong with Back-to-Back Wins

As a writer, it is my job to form an opinion while watching the guys I cover regularly. Sometimes that opinion is solid and other times I miss the mark.

I can honestly say that I missed the mark by a lot with Bryson DeChambeau regarding the Ryder Cup this year. I’m not one of those self-righteous writers who refuses to admit when he was wrong. I was 100% against having him on the team after his actions at the Porsche European Open. That, combined with his display on the range at The Open, was enough for me to believe that DeChambeau, who had won two PGA Tour events prior to The Northern Trust, wasn’t ready for the spotlight that comes with the Ryder Cup.

However, he has shut me up and slammed the door in my face and forced me to eat a large helping of humble pie.

DeChambeau has gone out and put on a clinic the past two weeks, and not only has he climbed into first place in the FedExCup standings by … a lot … but also proved that he is a force to be reckoned with moving forward. He has played well enough to deserve a spot on this Ryder Cup team and I expect him to be on it when Jim Furyk makes an announcement on Tuesday afternoon as to who he will be picking with three of his captain’s picks.

The thing with DeChambeau is that he is different. His approach to the game is odd. His swing is not the normal swing we see every week from PGA Tour professionals, but it works for him and at this point there is no reason to believe that it won’t continue to work for him. I’m not opposed to change, but I don’t believe in his swing philosophy. There is no perfect swing and it is impossible to recreate it on every single shot, but, like I said, it is working for him right now.

DeChambeau will likely be paired with Tiger at the Ryder Cup because the two seemed to have clicked over the last couple of weeks. How he will approach team golf on the biggest stage will be interesting to watch. Maybe he’s right in saying that he can bring a new perspective to the team.

I sure hope so.

I’m not against admitting I was wrong, I most definitely was. Hopefully, DeChambeau can perform in France with the golf world watching him. I will say that I will be rooting for him in every match he is in and will watch him with a new perspective going forward.