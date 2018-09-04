Dave Wannstedt Did Hot Yoga Once

Big Ten Network analyst and Rust Belt football coach straight from Central Casting Dave Wannstedt peeled away another layer of the onion on a recent episode of B1G Football and Beyond. A discussion on the challenges Michigan State will face in Tempe this Saturday against Arizona State turned to the heat. Then, as tends to happens when four guys are chopping it up, the conversation turned to hot yoga.

And if you’re thinking a guy like Wannstedt hasn’t ever had the pleasure of sweating out all the toxins while increasing flexibility, it’s time to expand your brain. Coach did it. Once. For about 10 minutes.

Kickoff: 10:45 p.m. ET Temperature: 100 degrees Michigan State faces a big test Saturday at Arizona State, to the point @JLaurinaitis55 has it on upset alert. pic.twitter.com/QUSteqQ9wg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2018

Free idea for BTN: move heaven and Earth to find this footage and play it on loop. Let the ratings soar. You’re welcome.