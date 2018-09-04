Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire: Alfred Morris Looks to Party Like It's 2012

The season is almost here, and most of us have had our drafts. Chances are, your roster is about where you want it. But injuries and some depth chart battles might have changed things. Here are some options if you want to add a player before the season.

The most prominent is the situation in San Francisco where Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL on Saturday. That thrusts Matt Breida and Alfred Morris into the spotlight. Breida is owned in a majority of leagues, but Alfred Morris’ ownership rates are still in the range where he might be available (54%). Morris had his greatest success in Washington playing with Kyle Shanahan in his rookie year, and was a 1,000 yard back three different times. He’s now 30 and several years removed from being fantasy relevant, but that could change.

Here are some guys that put up 1,000 yard seasons at age 30 or older, either for the first time or after a period of years when they did not: Garrison Hearst, Willis McGahee, Lamar Smith, Ricky Williams, Ottis Anderson, and Mike Anderson. So it’s not unprecedented, and the path is now open for Morris in an offense that brought him his greatest success.

QUARTERBACKS

If you are somehow looking for a matchup play in Week 1, Andy Dalton (36%) at Indianapolis is one where Dalton should put up low-end QB1 numbers for one week.

Deep Leagues

There are several options because people are leery of the long term prospects, but which can give you a starter in a really deep league or 2-QB/QB Flex league. Tyrod Taylor (19%) vs PIT is a decent play, and Nick Foles (13%) vs ATL has a good matchup as well. Ryan Fitzpatrick (3%) vs NO is likely available if you need someone.

RUNNING BACKS

James Conner (48%) could very well be the starter against Cleveland, with Le’Veon Bell still not reporting. He’s a flex option/RB2 if Bell is not going to play.

Jordan Wilkins (57%) could have value if Marlon Mack is ruled out for Week 1.

Theo Riddick (40%) is always out there lingering, and in PPR formats could be useful in Week 1.

Deep Leagues

Jeremy Hill (12%) had his position cleared up in New England, when the team released both Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden. With rookie Sony Michel nursing a knee injury, he could be a deep flex start vs Houston if Michel is inactive.

Mike Gillislee (3%), meanwhile, signed in New Orleans and could garner the Mark Ingram role while Ingram is suspended. He is worth a speculative add if you might need a flex starter in coming weeks.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Hurns (64%) is available in plenty of leagues if you need a potential starter for cheap. This is one of those where it is worth rostering a guy to see how the distribution starts to shake out in the regular season.

The same is true of Keelan Cole (59%) in Jacksonville, who should be a starter.

Mike Williams (52%) is a sneaky good play if Tyrell Williams is out. He has a fantastic matchup against a leaky Kansas City secondary anyway.

Tyler Lockett (39%) is a deep start option, with Doug Baldwin nursing a knee injury.

Deep Leagues

John Ross (26%) is a deep flyer against the Colts secondary. Anthony Miller (29%) is a guy to monitor in week 1 to see what role the rookie plays and how the Bears offense looks.

Danny Amendola (23%) is a PPR stopgap option if Devante Parker is out against Tennessee.

TIGHT ENDS

Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (46%) is a good fallback option if you need a last-minute tight end starter against the Giants.

OJ Howard (44%) is a high upside stash if you can hold the spot for a few weeks.

Deep Leagues

Ricky Seals-Jones (28%) may be a de facto WR2 for the Cardinals, with a rookie in Christian Kirk also in the lineup. He’s a top 20 starting option at TE this week.

