Roundup: FSU Got Embarrassed at Home; NBA Owner Donates to the GOP; & Rough Pac-12 Injury

Florida State got clobbered at home, 24-3, and amazingly, 35 of their 63 offensive plays went for zero or negative yards. [Democrat]

Even before Michigan lost to Notre Dame, I floated the theory that this could be Jim Harbaugh’s final year in Ann Arbor. Also, how Jon Gruden has lost Raider Nation. [Podcast]

Washington lost its season opener, and now it has lost its best offensive lineman with a back injury. [Seattle Times]

An NFL writer walks away, and here’s partially why: “My transition from journalism back toward pure fandom is partly personal and professional, how writing about football changed my relationship with the sport.” [Sports-Central.org]

Video-heavy post about Marshall’s very fun basketball offense. Learn something. [Pick-and-Pop.net]

Nice read on Willie Taggart, but he got coached into a body bag by Justin Fuente in Doak Monday. [SB Nation]

Kobe Bryant helped Richard Sherman come back from an Achilles injury. [ESPN]

