John Millman Beats Roger Federer, Talks About More Pressing Issue: His Fantasy Football Draft

Last night around 1am EST, John Millman, the 55th-ranked player in the world, had just defeated the greatest player of all-time, Roger Federer, at the US Open. After the match he was ready to talk about his preparation, routine, and strategy for…FANTASY FOOTBALL!?!

During Millman’s post-game interview, he calmly explained why he needed to wake up early:

Fresh off beating Roger Federer at 1AM ET, John Millman says he has a 7AM fantasy draft and is unsure if he should select Todd Gurley or Le’Veon Bell. pic.twitter.com/m8Wpg4XxFl — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) September 4, 2018

It’s one o’clock now, I probably should try to get a recovery. I’ve got a seven o’clock in the morning fantasy draft, so I have to get up for that and hopefully have a good draft. I’m second pick, I don’t know whether to take Todd Gurley or Le’Veon Bell.

My man just beat Federer (G.O.A.T.), but is concerned about his performance in his Fantasy Football draft. I think I have a new favorite player! Oh, and the answer is, since you are picking second, just take whoever the first pick doesn’t!