Phil Mickelson is Ready for the Ryder Cup as Jim Furyk Announces 3 of 4 Captain's Picks

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has announced three of his four captain’s picks for the 2018 Ryder Cup team.

There really isn’t any surprises with these three picks.

Tiger Woods – Woods has proven he can still compete on the PGA Tour and after finishing second at the PGA Championship it was more than clear that he would be a pick. Tiger has also been with the team as a vice captain and has learned a bit about the strategy of the event over the last couple of years.

Record:

Career Ryder Cup record (Wins, Losses, Halves): 13-17-3

Years Played: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012

Total Matches: 33

Singles (W-L-H): 4-1-2

Foursomes (W-L-H): 4-8-1

Four-balls (W-L-H): 5-8-0

Phil Mickelson – Lefty hadn’t been playing that well until the FedExCup started, but he’s carded several low rounds since. He’s also been on the past 11 Ryder Cup teams and is a huge asset to have out there playing with some of these younger guys.

Record:

Career Ryder Cup record (Wins, Losses, Halves): 18-20-7

Years Played: 1995-97-99-2002-04-06-08-10-12-14-16

Total Matches: 45

Singles (W-L-H): 8-5-1

Foursomes (W-L-H): 5-7-4

Four-balls (W-L-H): 8-8-2

Bryson DeChambeau – This guy has shown up the past two weeks. He won The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship. He’s clearly earned himself a spot on this team with three wins this season and also proven me wrong.

Tiger alluded to it, but the last time a Ryder Cup started without @PhilMickelson involved as a player, Bryson was 8 days old. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) September 4, 2018

Anyways, I think Phil is ready to represent!