Tom Herman Dropped 'Of Mice and Men' Reference in Explaining Texas' Loss to Maryland

Tom Herman’s second year at Texas started like his first: with a loss to Maryland. Herman tried to explain another disastrous start by taking us back to John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men” and invoking Lennie.

“It was kind of Lennie with the rabbit and with George, right; that Lennie wanted so badly to touch the rabbit and play with the rabbit, and he squeezed it so hard, he killed the rabbit,” Herman said. “To me, I know that seems maybe out there a little bit, but I think that’s what the first quarter was. We wanted it so badly that we got in our own way quite a bit, and that’s correctable.”

This is where we point out that Lennie’s habit of accidentally crushing things was definitely not correctable and ultimately led to his demise, so I’m not sure drawing a comparison to Lennie here is the best course of action.