Yolmer Sanchez Bravely Continues to Change Gatorade-Dumping Game

Walk-offs are one of the few times when Major League Baseball players can truly let their freak flag fly and show the personality typically reserved for Players Weekend. This a chance to make artistic choices as to how they will celebrate a dramatic victory.

Chicago White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez has seized on the opportunity and created something beautiful: the self-inflicted Gatorade shower.

Here he is in May, executing a brilliant idea.

.@CarlosSan29 made himself an Honorary Splash Brother. 💦😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb1zt5VrEA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2018

And here he is Monday, following a Matt Davidson walk-off bomb.

Oh yeah. There’s no reason a man shouldn’t get wet and wild following a dinger if he so chooses — even if he had nothing to do with it. Sanchez is a pioneer and my respect for him grows by the shower.