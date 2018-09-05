Damian Lillard Now in the Sports Media News Business, Reports Chris Haynes Leaving ESPN for Yahoo

NBA USA Today Sports

We were all just going about our business on this lovely Wednesday morning when Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard dropped the media bomb that NBA insider Chris Haynes is leaving ESPN for Yahoo:

Last summer, Yahoo lost Adrian Wojnarowski — along with his Vertical staffers Mike Schmitz, Jonathan Givony, Bobby Marks, and Nick DePaula — to ESPN. Yahoo also recently pulled out of the Shams Charania bidding as Shams left for roles with The Athletic and Stadium.

Presuming Lillard’s report is accurate — and what a long con that would be, playing in the NBA for long enough to get close to sportswriters and break their transactional news — this shows that Yahoo is still serious about being in the NBA news-breaking business.

We have reached out to Haynes, Haynes’ agent, and ESPN and will update when we hear back.

