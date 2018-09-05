Here's Nike's Colin Kaepernick Commercial

Nike just released the first Colin Kaepernick “Just Do It” commercial. It features the “believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” line. It is two-minutes long and heavily aspirational. And, like most Nike commercials, it is well-done and dramatic.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

It will be at the forefront of the sports conversation for the next few days. Get used to it. No matter what you think of Nike’s decision to put Kaepernick in a forward-facing role, the buzz has been intense.

Perhaps that was the goal all along.