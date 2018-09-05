PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Le'Veon Bell Continues Holdout; Tom Brady Opens Up On Patriots Team Drama

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hasn’t watched season two of “Ozark” yet, so no spoilers.

Olivia has a new show: Olivia Culpo is talking about her show show “Model Squad” and is also apparently back with Danny Amendola.

Found another rainbow in #Miami!! 🌈❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT

Bell still not around: Le'Veon Bell is continuing his holdout. He will not play on Sunday and still hasn’t signed his $14.5 million franchise tender.

Brady learning to deal with team drama: Tom Brady has opened up on dealing with the Patriots’ team drama.

Tweet of the Day:

Missed opportunity for Nike pic.twitter.com/6mnv4JyVLZ — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) September 4, 2018

(FYI, I’m posting this to spread the meme, not to pat myself on the back for the Tweet. I do that enough already.)

