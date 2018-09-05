Shohei Ohtani Told He Needs Tommy John Surgery

Shohei Ohtani underwent an MRI today and the results showed new damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. Doctors recommended he undergo Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately means one of baseball’s biggest rising stars is going to miss significant time.

The Los Angeles Angels made the announcement on Twitter:

Shohei Ohtani underwent an MRI on his right elbow earlier today. The imaging revealed new damage to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Based on these findings, UCL reconstruction surgery is the recommended plan of care. Additional information will be provided when appropriate. — Angels (@Angels) September 5, 2018

Ohtani is still with the team and is in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game. He will be allowed to hit until he has surgery and a timetable hasn’t been set. He also officially hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll have it, but it seems inevitable.

The Japanese superstar missed time pitching this season due to an elbow injury but returned to the mound on Sunday for the first time since June 6. He lasted 2.1 innings and threw 49 pitches.

So far this season he has hit .276 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and an OPS of .902 in 81 games. On the mound, he is 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.

If he has surgery it’s likely Ohtani would miss the entire 2019 season.