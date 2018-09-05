MUST-SEE: Todd Frazier Pulled the Ol' Switcheroo With a Rubber Baseball to Fool Umpire

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier channeled Derek Jeter (without all the hype) and made a catch while diving into the Dodger Stadium stands Monday night. It was a brilliant play and on-lookers were surprised he was able to hang onto the baseball despite crashing to the ground.

How did he do it? Well, turns out, he didn’t.

Frazier dipped into the baseball bag of tricks and pulled out the ol’ switcheroo, grabbing a cheap rubber ball instead of the one put in play to trick an overly trusting umpire.

Remember that play, @FlavaFraz21 made on Monday night? Yeah, he didn't make it.pic.twitter.com/Jxo0uAnrEn — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 5, 2018

Frazier came clean in the dugout to his teammates, bragging about the dishonesty.

Classic and harmless dishonesty. The type baseball was built on. Even Dodgers fans have to respect the gamesmanship. Everyone knows that if you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.