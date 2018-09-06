PM Roundup: Alice Eve; Burt Reynolds Passes; Shohei Ohtani Still Amazing; Le'Veon Bell Holdout Testing Mike Tomlin

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is sure Bandit is on that big CB in the sky right now.

Alice in Iron Fist: Alice Eve is in the new season of Iron Fist which is set to premier on Friday.

Bandit passes: Burt Reynolds, who was one of the most iconic American actors of the past 60 years, has passed away at 82.

Ohtani still amazing: Despite being told he needed Tommy John surgery earlier in the day, Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-4 with two home runs last night.

Bell holdout rough on Tomlin: Le'Veon Bell’s holdout has been a serious test for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Tweet of the Day:

Man calling for an officer, upset because he's using neighbor's wifi and she changed the password #indyscanner — Vic Ryckaert (@VicRyc) September 5, 2018

