VIDEO: Dan Patrick Explains How the "Height-Weight" Bell Came to Be

Regular consumers of the Dan Patrick Show are used to callers dropping their height and weight before diving into questions or comments. It’s followed by the traditional ding. If you’re like me, you’ve just accepted it as part of the program and never wondered about the genesis.

But others are more curious. Patrick was asked Monday how the tradition came to be and dipped into storytime.

Turns out the bit can be traced back to his former partner Rob Dibble, who was prone to giving daily mass updates. The ding was meant to be a gentle reminder to Dibble about his habits, but was ineffective at altering any behavior.

The more you know, the more useless information like this is there to clog up your brain. Can’t imagine how this knowledge will be useful. But hey, you can’t unlearn it now.