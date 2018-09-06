Roundup: Jim Harbaugh Vote of Confidence, Norm Macdonald Netflix Ideology, Was Pence Framed for NYT Op/Ed?

Stella Maxwell … Mike Pence either wrote the anonymous op/ed in the New York Times ripping Trump, or someone framed him for it … John Clayton has a new weekly NFL column for the Washington Post … “Airport security trays carry more germs than toilets, study reveals” … Marco Rubio and Alex Jones had a confrontation … Uncombable hair syndrome is real (but rare) … It appears as though Halsey and G-Eazy (who make me feel old for not knowing who they are) are back together … Is it scary that Michigan’s president says Jim Harbaugh is not on the hot seat? … McDonald’s testing Stroopwafel McFlurry’s …

“The whole point is we’re just supposed to be idiots who make you forget about this horrible f—ing life, not remind you,” Norm Macdonald said. [WSJ]

I enjoyed this podcast that Ryen Russillo taped with Colin Cowherd [Ringer]

Robert Klemko profiles John Elway [MMQB]

“A football family and a sportswriter, bound by grief” [ESPN]

Mid-20s finance couple opened 26 credit cards for the rewards points and are traveling to 40 countries around the world [Daily Mail]

How Steve Sabol’s legacy is living on at NFL Films [Philly.com]

The Rams tried to trade for Khalil Mack but the Bears beat their offer [LA Times]

NBA GOATs, by position [Bleacher Report]

Paul Finebaum bearish on Baker Mayfield

Since we’re talking about Norm Macdonald, here’s the time he ruined Courtney Thorne-Smith’s movie plug on Conan

Oddly compelling video of guy’s dancing to Uptown Funk tracked by VR