Kevin Garnett Suing Accountant for Allegedly Helping Steal $77 Million from Him

Kevin Garnett is suing his former accountant Michael Wertheim and his firm for allegedly helping wealth manager Charles A. Banks IV steal $77 million from him, according to the Star Tribune.

The lawsuit states:

Wertheim “possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about

One example: in August 2013, Garnett asked for $40,000 of his money but “Banks cited Wertheim in balking at the request.”

Last year, Banks was sentenced to four years in federal prison for defrauding Tim Duncan.

Wertheim has denied the allegations and his attorney said they will vigorously fight it. Banks was not named a defendant.