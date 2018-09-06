Le’Veon Bell Shocked by Teammate Maurkice Pouncey, Comments on Instagram

It has been a crazy day in the world of Le'Veon Bell. From his agent threatening that Bell might sit out until week 10, to his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates taking shots at him, he has been dominating the news cycle.

While Bell has not publicly commented on the situation yet, it looks like he has finally surfaced on Instagram. Bell seemed most surprised by his teammate Maurkice Pouncey’s hide-and-seek comments, and even commented “woah” in regards to Pouncey’s tough words.

Bell also liked a comment that talked about never speaking on another man’s pockets, aka another person’s money situation:

AB has his own thoughts too pic.twitter.com/u18eEflrMC — A|H Productions (@HoleProductions) September 6, 2018

My thoughts: Bell will report back and ball-out like he always does. In fact, Betonline just put out odds on when Bell will be back, with Week 1 being a heavy favorite.

When will Le'Veon Bell play his first NFL game this season? Week 1 -225

Week 2 +200

Week 3 or after +325

Does not play a game this season +2000 Odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/LAuiNftelP — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 5, 2018

Tune in tomorrow for more Bell news…