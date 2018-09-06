Fox Sports Detroit's Mario Impemba and Rod Allen Reportedly Fought Each Other

Mario Impemba and Rod Allen, Fox Sports Detroit’s usual Tigers television crew, were absent for Wednesday’s broadcast. The Athletic is reporting they were involved in a fight and replacements had to be flown in last-minute.

Multiple sources told The Athletic that neither Impemba nor Allen were part of Wednesday’s broadcast due to a physical altercation between the two television personalities following Tuesday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox. It is not immediately clear what prompted the attack.

According to the accounts of those sources, there has been simmering tension between both Impemba and Allen and the clash of personalities ultimately boiled over on Tuesday night.

Tigers fans know that the chemistry between the two longtime partners isn’t exactly electric. And working closely with someone for a long time can breed conflict. That said, it’s surprising any disagreement would even spill into physical combat.

With three weeks left in the season, it will be interesting to see what Fox Sports decides to do. That’s a lot of time together on television after needing a third-party to break up a fracas.