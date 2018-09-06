The Big Lead's 2018 NFL Predictions
The Big Lead's 2018 NFL Predictions
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Jason McIntyre | 51 minutes ago
Here are our staff predictions for the 2018 NFL Season. Feel free to tell us where we are wrong. We’ve got a few hours before things go completely crazy.
AFC PLAYOFF TEAMS
Percentage of times picked to make playoffs:
Patriots – 100%
Steelers – 100%
Texans – 75%
Chargers – 63%
Ravens – 63%
Jaguars – 50%
Chiefs – 50%
Titans – 50%
Colts – 25%
Dolphins – 13%
Broncos – 13%
NFC PLAYOFF TEAMS
Packers – 100%
Eagles – 100%
Vikings – 83%
Rams – 83%
Falcons – 75%
Saints – 75%
Cowboys – 25%
49ers – 25%
Panthers – 13%
Giants – 13%
PLAYOFFS AND SUPER BOWL PICKS
NFL, NFL
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More NFL
Latest Leads
21m
Rob Dibble involved.
2hr
Alice Eve, Burt Reynolds passes, Shohei Ohtani is still amazing, Le’Veon Bell holdout is testing Mike Tomlin and more.
4hr
How glad are you that Tiger is back?
6hr
The Los Angeles Chargers are like the anti-MacGyver. Even with the best assets, they find a way to fail. But not this year.
7hr
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen, Fox Sports Detroit’s usual Tigers television crew, were absent for Wednesday’s broadcast. The (…)
8hr
Fanatics this morning released its best-selling NFL player jerseys for the 2018 NFL preseason. Saquon Barkley led the field, followed by (…)
8hr
The good, the bad, and the ugly. Mostly ugly. 1 2 3 …4
Comments