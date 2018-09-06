NFL USA Today Sports

The Big Lead's 2018 NFL Predictions

Here are our staff predictions for the 2018 NFL Season. Feel free to tell us where we are wrong. We’ve got a few hours before things go completely crazy.

AFC PLAYOFF TEAMS

Percentage of times picked to make playoffs:

Patriots – 100%

Steelers – 100%

Texans – 75%

Chargers – 63%

Ravens – 63%

Jaguars – 50%

Chiefs – 50%

Titans – 50%

Colts – 25%

Dolphins – 13%

Broncos – 13%

NFC PLAYOFF TEAMS

Packers – 100%

Eagles – 100%

Vikings – 83%

Rams – 83%

Falcons – 75%

Saints – 75%

Cowboys – 25%

49ers – 25%

Panthers – 13%

Giants – 13%

 

PLAYOFFS AND SUPER BOWL PICKS

 

