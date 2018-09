You want Philly Philly? Well, the Philadelphia Eagles just did it again! This time it was Nelson Agholor hitting Nick Foles in stride for the Philly Special, version 2.0:

That play was the shot in the arm the Eagles offense needed, as they went on to score a touchdown, and take a 10-6 lead.

Let’s see what else these two teams have up their sleeves in the second half…