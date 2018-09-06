Tiger Woods Takes the Lead at the BMW Championship

Tiger Woods is doing that thing he does where he gets everyone all riled up early in a tournament. On Thursday, at the BMW Championship, Woods went out on the back nine in 29 and climbed into the lead at six-under.

Woods made four birdies and an eagle and by all accounts looks really good after his first nine holes of the day.

He added another birdie on the first hole, his 10th of the day, to get to seven-under.

Here are the highlights.

2 birdies in his first 3 holes.@TigerWoods is tied for the early lead.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ssuKyGIi0y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018

Woods is also first in strokes gained putting so far for the tournament.