WATCH: Trevor Story Launched Three Massive Home Runs

Trevor Story went off Wednesday night, as the Colorado Rockies extended their first-place lead in the National League West. What story did was truly insane, launching three massive home runs against the San Francisco Giants that went a total of 1,380 feet.

They follow in order.

This one he hit 459 feet on one leg:

This one went an insane 505 feet, was the longest home run in Coors Field history and the longest tracked by Statcast since 2015:

How do you follow up a 459-foot HR? Go 505 feet your next time up. 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/v2o96jlIf3 — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2018

And finally:

A Story so good, we needed a trilogy. 😱 pic.twitter.com/udkCdizdP9 — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2018

Story is having an outstanding season, hitting .298 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI. He also has a .920 OPS. Over the past few weeks he’s legitimately put himself in the MVP conversation.