Pat McAfee Talks Gambling Props, Leaving Barstool, WWE Hall of Fame Aspirations

Pat McAfee, the former Barstool personality punter for the Indianapolis Colts, joins the podcast this week! He was made available by MyBookie.ag, whom he is doing a weekly prop bet series for in which his audience gambles on his athletic prowess in various sports. We discussed:

Why he left Barstool Sports

How he plans to sell advertising on his own

His future content goals

His run-in with Ryan Grigson

What he hopes to accomplish in WWE

Whether he’d still do ring announcing for Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy going forward

If he can ever beat a professional in sumo wrestling

Hope you enjoy!

PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:

▶ Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones Talks New Restaurant, Filling in for Finebaum, Misconceptions About John Calipari

▶ Stugotz Talks Meeting George RR Martin at Grateful Dead, History of Le Batard Show, Role on Show

▶ Jeff Goodman Discusses Why He Left ESPN for Stadium, LaVar Ball / LeBron James Dynamic, College Hoops Landscape

▶ Jorge Sedano Talks Winning LeBron Lottery Twice, Radio Business, Dad and Dwyane Wade

▶ Media Talk With Sports TV Ratings’ Robert Seidman and Former FOX Sports Executive Patrick Crakes

▶ A Conversation With Nancy Faust Jenkins, Forty-Year Organist for Chicago White Sox

▶ A Conversation With Chris Long and Kyle Long

▶ Lanny Poffo Talks New Wrestling Doc, Mount Rushmore of Road Trip Buddies, Randy Savage Exit from WWF

▶ Greg Norman Talks New SiriusXM Show, Business Empire, US Open

▶ Rob Stone Previews World Cup on FOX, Talks PBA and WWE

▶ Discussing Get Up, High Noon, and WWE on Fox With Richard Deitsch

▶ Kevin Negandhi Talks 6PM SportsCenter, Anchoring Vs. Commentary, Convincing Indian Parents He Could Work in Sports

▶ Discussing WWE TV Deal, NBA Ratings With Sports TV Ratings’ Robert Seidman and Former Fox Sports Executive Patrick Crakes

▶ Tom Haberstroh Talks NBA Playoffs, Radical CBA Ideas, Life After ESPN

▶ Sports Talk Radio Expert Jason Barrett Breaks Down the Situation With Mike Francesa and WFAN

▶ Steve Levy Talks SportsCenter Production and Evolution, Aspiration to Call NBA Game on Radio

▶ A Conversation With Bo Ryan

▶ James Jones Discusses Breaking News for NFL Network, Aaron Rodgers Contract, Odell Beckham Jr.

▶ Nate Robinson Talks Flag Football, Evolution of Basketball, Mike D’Antoni Renaissance

▶ A Conversation With Dave Finocchio, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleacher Report

▶ David Ortiz on MLB Opening Day, If Red Sox Called Him Last Year, Disagrees With Boston’s Rep as Racist City

▶ DeAndre Hopkins Discusses Deshaun Watson, Idea of Dabo Swinney as NFL Coach, Last Meal on Earth

▶ Lisa Byington Discusses Broadcasting Over 30 College Basketball Games This March

▶ A Conversation With Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy

▶ A 14-Hour Day With Peter King During Super Bowl Week

▶ Darren Rovell Describes How He Manicures His Super Bowl Tweets

▶ A Conversation With Nick Wright

▶ Barstool CEO Erika Nardini Discusses SiriusXM Radio Launch, Revenue Diversity, Controversies

▶ Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Christmas NBA, Buckets, and Mentors at ESPN

▶ Jim Ross Discusses Muhammad Ali, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Jericho-Omega, and Baker Mayfield

▶ Joel Klatt Talks B1G Championship Game, Greg Schiano, Ohio State Vs. Alabama Playoff Decision

▶ Rachel Nichols Discusses NBA Landscape, ‘The Jump’ Ethos, NBA Vs. NFL

▶ Dan Patrick Discusses Sports Broadcasting School, ESPN, Bucket List Interviews

▶ Brandi Rhodes Discusses Ring of Honor, First Dates With Cody, WAGS Atlanta

▶ Fox Sports and Dodgers Announcer Joe Davis Talks World Series, Career Trajectory

▶ A Candid Conversation With Sean McDonough

▶ Jay Bilas Helps Us Make Sense of the FBI / NCAA Madness

▶ A Conversation With Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff

▶ ’85 Bears LB Otis Wilson Talks Buddy Ryan, Confrontation With Ditka, Super Bowl Shuffle

▶ Bruce Feldman Talks JT Barrett, Jim Harbaugh Colts Speculation, Coach O, and Mechanics of Sideline Reporting

▶ CBS Analyst Aaron Taylor Discusses Brian Kelly Hot Seat, Winning and Losing Super Bowl, 8-Team Playoff

▶ A Media Chat With SI’s Richard Deitsch and Sports TV Ratings Founder Robert Seidman

▶ Josina Anderson Discusses Ezekiel Elliott, Kaepernick, Reporting Process, and Ascent at ESPN

▶ Alexi Lalas Talks MLS All-Star Game Vs. Real Madrid, Promotion / Relegation, and Christian Pulisic Ceiling

▶ Seth Davis Explains Why He Joined The Athletic, Believes in Market for National College Coverage

▶ Media Armageddon: Where Do We Go From Here? A Talk With Jason McIntyre and Crossing Broad Founder Kyle Scott

▶ David Kaplan Talks Cubs Book, Hawks Vs. Bulls, and Ill-Fated Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen Trade Scoop

▶ Discussing the Future of FS1 With Sporting News Media Reporter Michael McCarthy

▶ Ramona Shelburne Discusses LaVar Ball Kayfabe, LeBron to the Lakers?, and Her Career Ascent

▶ Ira Berkow on Watching Baseball With Obama, Covering Marge Schott, Billy Martin, and Trump

▶ The Ringer Editor-At-Large Bryan Curtis Discusses Jamie Horowitz’s Content Legacy at FS1 and ESPN

▶ Ozzie Smith Discusses Web Gems, African-Americans in Baseball, and Tony La Russa

▶ Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand Discusses How ESPN Got Where It Is, And Where It’s Going

▶ Breaking Down Connor Schell Promotion at ESPN With Sporting News Media Reporter Michael McCarthy

▶ A U.S. Open Preview with Dave Kindred and Michael Kornheiser

▶ Jalen Rose Discusses the Ascent of Durant and the Kurse of the Kardashians

▶ A Sports Media Discussion With Bryan Curtis, Editor-at-Large at The Ringer

▶ Vince Wilfork Talks BBQ Ribs, Retirement Odds, and Belichick

▶ SI’s Richard Deitsch Discusses ESPN Layoffs, Bayless Tweets, WWE, Simmons, Nolan, and Barstool

▶ Dustin Johnson Discusses Injury Recovery, Improved Putting and Wedges, and How He Met Paulina

▶ Mike Florio on Zeke/Jerry/Goodell, Browns Smokescreens, and Richard Sherman Trade Spots

▶ ESPN’s Andy North Talks Lexi Thompson, The Masters, and The Badgers

▶ Chad Millman Discusses Chicago Fans and the Process of Planning the Front Page of ESPN.com

▶ CBS Sports Reporter Tracy Wolfson Talks Final Four, “Stealing Plays,” and Work/Life Balance

▶ Turner Sports Host Ernie Johnson Is in an Insanely Busy Stretch

▶ Turner/CBS Analyst Grant Hill Talks Coach K and Grayson Allen, Lonzo and LaVar Ball, NBA Rest

▶ Michael Kornheiser Talks Launching Tony’s Podcast, 2017 Golf Landscape

▶ A Conversation With Joe Buck

▶ Breaking Down Packers Victory and Broadcasting Aspirations With AJ Hawk

▶ Dan Wetzel Talks Chargers-to-LA, UFC Lawsuit, Ronda Rousey, and His Triumph Over Marriott

▶ CBS Sports Host Adam Schein Discusses OBJ and Giants in Miami, Juggling a Half-Dozen Jobs

▶ Aaron Nagler’s Journey from Private Equity PR to Packers Media Maven for USA Today Network

▶ Jeff Van Gundy Discusses Cavs-Warriors, Russell Westbrook, and Why Patrick Ewing Hasn’t Gotten Head Coach Shot

▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone: Five Events in Three Sports All Over the Continent Since Last Week

▶ Jalen Rose Discusses His Trajectory at ESPN

▶ Why Does Doug Gottlieb Think NCAA Players Shouldn’t Be Able to Play Right Away Elsewhere If Coaches Leave?

▶ Fox Sports Host Rob Stone Talks USA-Mexico and Network’s 2018 World Cup Coverage Plans

▶ Fox Sports Host Kevin Burkhardt Talks World Series, Working With A-Rod, Pete Rose, + Frank Thomas

▶ Cari Champion Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ESPN, Discusses Expanded SportsCenter + More

▶ Scott Van Pelt on What’s Gone Right in a Year of Midnight SportsCenter

▶ Colin Cowherd Discusses His New Digital Venture

▶ Fox Sports Soccer Analyst Alexi Lalas Talks Timbers-Sounders, Champions League, and Hope Solo

▶ A Conversation With Kristine Leahy, Broadcaster on American Ninja Warrior and FS1’s The Herd

▶ Felix Salmon Dissects the Ramifications of Gawker’s Bankruptcy Filing

▶ Talking All Things Media With CNN Poly-Platformist Brian Stelter

▶ Copa America 2016: Rob Stone of Fox Sports Breaks Down the Nuts and Bolts

▶ The Pro Wrestling Reporter Who Left TMZ to Start Up His Own Shop

▶ Rockets Need a Rebuild; Is Daryl Morey the Right Person for that Job?

▶ Richard Deitsch Talks Bayless, Tirico, and Possible First Take Replacements

▶ A Conversation With Sarah Spain

▶ Ahman Green Talks About Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Eddie Lacy

▶ Nicole Auerbach Discusses Tyler Summitt’s Resignation, and the Aftermath

▶ Mike Florio: Average Fans Should Care About Josh Gordon Confidentiality Breach (Previous podcasts with Florio on Deflategate and his own career are here and here)

▶ Dave Kindred Shares Memories of Covering The Masters for 50 Years

▶ Turner Sports Announcer Brian Anderson Talks NCAA Tourney, Career, and Hank the Dog

▶ Chris Russo Talks One-Night Mike and the Mad Dog Reunion, Adam LaRoche, and Tom Brady

▶ Should LeBron Bear More Responsibility for Love and Kyrie “Fitting In?” (With Cleveland sports talk host Anthony Lima)

▶ Sally Jenkins Talks Tennessee, NCAA Pay, Deflategate, Joe Paterno, and Lance Armstrong

▶ What Does PC Twitter Even Mean? (With Jason McIntyre and Barstool’s Big Cat)

▶ A Conversation With Linda Cohn, Whose Record 5000th SportsCenter Is on the Horizon

▶ Woj Discusses Launching The Vertical, LeBron and Blatt, and What Would Make Hacking Stop

▶ Barstool and Its Bloggers Bet on Mainstream Viability

▶ Would Jay Bilas Advise Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to Sit Out Next Season?

▶ Asking Darren Rovell If and When LeBron James Will Be a Billionaire

▶ Peter King Talks NFL Refs, MMQB*

▶ Peter Mehlman Compares and Contrasts Crafting Novel With Writing for Howard Cosell and Seinfeld

▶ Christine Brennan’s Talks About Greg Hardy, NFL Media, and Advice for Young Writers

▶ A Conversation With Michael Wilbon

▶ Bill Plaschke Talks About Lamar Odom and the Curse of the Kardashians

▶ Was Urban Meyer Okay With Players Asking Taylor Swift Out?

▶ Ex-Vikings Mascot Ragnar Tells His Side of the Story

▶ Brett Taylor, the Cubs Blogger Who Left a Big Law Firm

▶ Gary Sheffield Talks MLB Playoffs, Harper-Papelbon, and Hall of Fame

▶ Scott Van Pelt Talks Midnight SportsCenter, Madison As Best College Sports Town in America

▶ Matthew Berry Has Like 45 Jobs

▶ Jim Ross Talks About His Live Show, Roddy Piper, and Steroids in Hollywood

▶ Clay Travis Talks SEC Media Days, New Deal With Fox Sports, and the Confederate Flag

▶ A Long Conversation With Frank Deford

▶ Does Sarah Spain worry that her politics will make her polarizing?

▶ David Purdum talks about Tony Romo, fantasy football, and the NFL’s gambling hypocrisies

▶ Dan Le Batard talks about his career, Papi, and Bill Simmons

▶ Kenny Smith before the NBA conference finals