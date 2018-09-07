USA Today Sports

Roundup: Chris Berman Update; Missing Peyton Manning; Soccer With the Foo Fighters

The Onion remains undefeated … Nike and the NFL taking very different roads in that yellow wood … The mystery of Tucker Carlson … Behind the baseball in Naked GunSean Doolittle’s Home Run Challenge is brilliant … Senate democrats in open revoltField Yates gets ESPN extension … Odell Beckham trying not to take the bait … Fatal shooting at Cincinnati bankRIP Rich Devos … Probiotics aren’t living up to hypeVideo of school cop hiding during Parkland shooting … Hurricane Florence could hit the East Coast this weekend … A bunch of venomous spiders are on the loose around Philly … Venture capital for minor league players … It’s hard out there for meth dealers … U.S. charges North Koreans in Sony hackTiki Barber’s next projectPickup soccer game with Foo Fighters draws attention of NCAA ..Mississippi sportsbooks hit the ground running. .. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga? Shut up and take my money … Kate Mara

The Oscars aren’t even going to do that new category this year. [Hollywood Reporter]

Albert Breer writes a note on each team for the NFL season [MMQB]

Efe Obada survives human trafficking, he’s now a Carolina Panther [AP]

“The New Yorker editor’s excuse for inviting Steve Bannon to headline its festival works for every New Yorker cartoon” [Boing Boing]

Dan Wetzel makes the case that the absence Peyton Manning has been a big factor in decline of NFL ratings [Yahoo]

Did Chris Berman tell ESPN not so fast? [NY Post]

Joe Benigno might return to WFAN airwaves next week [Newsday]

Baker Mayfield is a man of refined taste. [The Postgame]

