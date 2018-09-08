NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Minnesota Player Makes Robotic Interception to Avoid Overtime

Fresno State was just yards away late in the fourth quarter from tying it up against Minnesota, but Antoine Winfield Jr. was having none of that:

It goes without saying that this interception is the interception of the year (through two weeks).

