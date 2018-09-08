Ben Simmons Dunked On a Celtics Fan

A Celtics fan on Twitter quipped that the latest NBA 2k game was unrealistic because Ben Simmons made a three in it, and Simmons fired back at him:

Never hit a 3 > Have your facial hair 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AMATC7GiGH — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) September 9, 2018

Not sure how you come back from that.