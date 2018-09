Don Nelson won 1,335 games on his long career and was named NBA Coach of the Year three times. That’s impressive work, but it’s becoming clear he’ll be most remembered for looking like the world’s coolest man at last night’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Donnie Nelson x J.Kidd x Don Nelson! pic.twitter.com/VNBNeoM6ie — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2018

Don Nelson about to fight John Wick to the death pic.twitter.com/0eBbxHmeTf — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) September 7, 2018

don nelson as john travolta as john gotti pic.twitter.com/0Vj1YF8xVb — trey (@treyzingis) September 7, 2018

Nelson has truly embraced the post-career lifestyle of a man living in Hawaii and growing marijuana. So much so that anyone merely glancing at him could deduce this.

Legendary performance, just by showing up.