Kansas Wins on Road for First Time in 9 Years

Kansas notched its first road win since 2009 by wiping the floor with Central Michigan, 31-7. The Jayhawks forced six turnovers while playing an angry brand of ball usually brought on by a back-breaking chip on the shoulder.

That’s what happens when you’ve dropped 46 consecutive away from home.

Alright folks, it’s been a while since KU won a road game, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory on how it works. Essentially if KU wins on the road, everyone celebrates by not breaking the law in any way. Let’s keep the tradition alive! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 8, 2018

What was going on in the world the last time Kansas won on the road?

The Black Eyed Peas had the No. 1 song in the country with I Got a Feeling.

Justin Bieber hadn’t recorded an album.

LeBron James was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers

So, in the last decade, the Jayhawks have now beaten UTEP and a directional Michigan school while wearing the the away whites. Those two will surely form a support group to deal with the shame.