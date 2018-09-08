VIDEO: Lee Corso Honored Memory of Longtime Friend Burt Reynolds

Lee Corsoand Burt Reynolds, teammates on the Florida State football team in the 1950s, built a 64-year friendship. The College GameDay co-host paid tribute to the actor, who died on Thursday, during this morning’s show.

Lee Corso takes a minute to remember the life of Burt Reynolds, his close friend of 64 years. pic.twitter.com/HoRmOUF2Ir — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018

“He was the world’s biggest movie star for years but he never forgot his old teammates,” Corso said, “I’m going to miss Burt. He was a close friend of mine in good and bad times, and bad times especially.”

Reynolds only took up acting after an injury put him on the sidelines. Corso recalled his healthy skepticism that his buddy would become a huge success.

Things turned out pretty well for both of them.