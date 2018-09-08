Paulina Gretzky Appears to Have Deleted all Dustin Johnson Pics from Her Instagram

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are a PGA Tour couple that everyone knows, but something appears to be just a little bit fishy right now.

As first reported by Trent over at Barstool, every single picture of Dustin Johnson has been removed from Paulina’s Instagram account.

Ok, you get the gist.

If you were thinking, well maybe there really wasn’t any pictures up there in the first place, I’ll refer you to these posts that are now void of the content they were created for.

If you need a little more convincing that DJ has been removed from Paulina’s account, here’s a couple of pictures we’ve accrued over the years.

I’m not here to draw any conclusions or assumptions, just to inform you, the reader, that this has taken place and you can now prepare yourself for whatever is to come.