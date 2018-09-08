Purdue Had Some Trouble With Math, Lost to Eastern Michigan

FOR. THE. WIN. Eastern Michigan (+495) upsets Purdue as time expires.pic.twitter.com/TgVF3hDPDh — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 8, 2018

Purdue rushed for 341 yards at home against Eastern Michigan and managed to lose on a last-second field goal, 20-19. The Boilermakers seemed to do everything in their power to give the game away down the stretch, with mental mistakes all around. One of the biggest came from coach Jeff Brohm, who opted to kick an extra point with a one-point lead and 6:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Some would suggest the correct play there is to go for two so a late field goal doesn’t beat you. Oops.

Eastern’s final drive was helped by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Purdue with 4th and 14 upcoming.

Film session is going to be brutal in West Lafayette this week.