Aaron Rodgers Carted Off With Leg Injury vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers has injured his leg in Sunday night’s Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared to injure his knee and looked to be in considerable pain.

Rodgers grabbed the back of his left leg after Roy Robertson-Harris landed on him. The Packers quarterback was then carted to the locker room shortly after as Deshone Kizer replaced him in the game.

Rodgers missed nine games last season thanks to a fractured collarbone, but the Packers still made him the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason, with a four-year, $134 million extension.

We’ll keep you updated, but this is something worth noting:

Aaron Rodgers had trouble putting weight on his left leg after Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris sacked him and appeared to fall on his left knee. That's the knee that Rodgers had torn his ACL in high school and had fixed in college. https://t.co/gRRykEMzY4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 10, 2018

Not good.

UPDATE: Rodgers returned in the second half but looked a bit unsure on his left leg. He’s still playing though.