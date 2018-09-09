Aaron Rodgers Just Had His All-Time Memorable Moment, Yet Again

Aaron Rodgers just had his all-time memorable moment. Well, we take that back. For most players, a transcendental game like this would be the pinnacle, limping out of the locker room after an injury, being down 20-0, and limping around and leading a great comeback.

For Rodgers, we can just add it to the list. He’s already won a Super Bowl. He’s been the league MVP. He’s thrown a hail mary touchdown, and then to top that, he threw two hail mary passes in the same game … in the playoffs, to send it to overtime. He drew up a play in the huddle to win another playoff game at Dallas. He once threw 6 touchdown passes in a Sunday Night Football game, and yet topped it with a game where he threw three touchdowns.

We have witnessed greatness, over and over again, when it comes to Aaron Rodgers. And then he reminds us that an element of greatness is resilience, toughness, and the ability to overcome impossible odds. Remember when the narrative on Rodgers was that he could put up amazing stats and win games, but he couldn’t lead comebacks? Yeah, well he just added another all-timer. Aaron Rodgers playing on one leg, against the Bears defense that had crushed the Packers in the first half with Khalil Mack, and making play after play while not being able to move in the pocket, was a thing of instant legend. Aaron Rodgers still may miss games as a result of his leg injury, but did this on pure adrenaline and guts.

We have witnessed greatness yet again, and it’s as great as ever. Godspeed and get healthy, Aaron.