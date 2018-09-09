NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Can Throw Perfect Touchdown Passes off One Leg

NFL

Aaron Rodgers scared the world earlier in the game when he was carted back to the locker room with a knee injury. He has since returned and while still hobbled, is still showcasing passes that qualify as “perfect.”

Uhm, yeah.

